“You’re going to get two pitbulls” - Liam Harrison tells fans to expect an all-out war with Nong-O

Fans are in for a treat when Liam Harrison challenges reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event. As a three-time Muay Thai world champion, ‘Hitman’ looks to add his fourth and most prestigious title to his resume with the whole world, including 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers, watching on August 26th.

With five straight wins and one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history, Harrison is carrying a truckload of momentum into the bout. He’ll need all the momentum he can get against the reigning, defending, and still undefeated world champion.

Yet to lose under the ONE Championship banner, Nong-O has earned the reputation of being the ‘unbeatable champion,’ but if anyone can hand the Thai legend his first loss in the Circle, it’s the ‘Hitman.’ Being a man of few words, Liam Harrison let fans know what to expect when the two clash.

“Like he said, don’t mistake kindness for weakness, but we both know what’s going to happen when the bell goes,” said Harrison while speaking to ONE. “You’re going to get two pitbulls going at each other.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao promises a “bloody war” with Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are two of the most entertaining strikers in Muay Thai today. Needless to say, there are high expectations for their impending showdown in U.S. primetime on August 26th. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai legend promised bloodshed when the two throw hands with ONE gold hanging in the balance.

“I just want everyone to wait and see if there will be any bloodshed or a knockout in this upcoming fight. And, I am sure it will definitely be a bloody war.”

With both fighters in their mid-30s, some have speculated that both fighters are closing in on the end of their combat sports careers. Nong-O immediately shut down the discussion about age, specifically citing Liam Harrison’s strength and conditioning that should carry him through a few more years of competing at an elite level.

“I believe Liam is still in a good fitness because he trains regularly. I think he can continue on in his career for at least one to two years or more if he takes good care of his health.”

Watch Harrison's last fight below:

