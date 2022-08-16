“I knew exactly his game” - Adriano Moraes on Demetrious Johnson’s style in epic ONE on Prime Video 1 teaser

Adriano Moraes says that he has Demetrious Johnson's number. The Brazilian-born ONE Flyweight World Champion dominated and knocked out 'Mighty Mouse' when they fought last year. This knockout shook up the combat sports world.

For their upcoming rematch, ONE Championship put together a quick teaser. In it, 'Mikinho' says that he knew 'DJ's game. ONE shared:

"'I knew exactly his game. I got to him with a good uppercut.' HERE. WE. GO! 🤩 MMA icon Demetrious Johnson challenges longtime flyweight king Adriano Moraes for the divisional throne in a rematch for the ages at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26!"

While MMA pundits were surprised, Adriano Moraes said that he was always confident he would KO the MMA legend. In an interview with ONE, the flyweight king said:

“A lot of people were surprised, but my team and the people who always believed in me weren’t surprised. We already knew. We work very hard, we have a unique discipline. So for us, it was a normal working day, and thank God everything went well."

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson will be looking to avenge his loss to Moraes later this month when the two skilled fighters meet on "ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II," which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs during US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Adriano Moraes looking to stop Demetrious Johnson again

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson is considered to be among the greatest MMA fighters to ever compete. His knockout loss to Moraes stands as the only time in history that he has ever been stopped.

As impossible as it may seem, the ONE flyweight world champion wants to finish Johnson once again. In an interview with SCMP MMA, the Brazilian fighter said he will be aiming to submit the MMA legend. He explained:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect. The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu."

Watch the interview for Moraes's full comments below:

If Moraes is able to submit 'Mighty Mouse,' then where would the current ONE flyweight king rank among all-time greats? Give us your thoughts in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal