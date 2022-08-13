“Jiu-jitsu evolves every week” - Adriano Moraes on keeping his grappling sharp by learning from younger fighters

Adriano Moraes has had 23 career fights, more than a decade of experience, and three world title reigns on his resume, but the current ONE flyweight world champion is still learning and evolving each day.

In deep preparation for his highly anticipated rematch with flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, Adriano Moraes is gaining even more experience training with the rising generation of young Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, most recently the famed Ruotolo brothers.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Mikinho’ discussed his ever-evolving BJJ skills and the benefits of working with young talent.

“Jiu-jitsu evolves every week and being able to train with these young promising [talents] – young champions with a completely modern and evolved jiu-jitsu – is a really cool experience. And they are superstars. They are very talented and have very technical jiu-jitsu.”

Working on his own skills, Moraes had the opportunity to roll with fast-rising submission grappling superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

“I trained with them, yes. I arrived at RVCA to train, and they were already there. I got on the mat and asked them a lot of questions because they have more modern jiu-jitsu positions. They’re following this evolution. They were very humble and nice to me. They received me very well.”

Demetrious Johnson puts a renewed focus on jiu-jitsu ahead of his rematch with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is switching things up following his shocking knockout loss to Adriano Moraes in their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1. The former UFC flyweight champion is putting a renewed focus on grappling in preparation for his second shot at ONE gold. Speaking to ONE, Johnson said:

“I’m working my ground game, working on my standup. I’m making sure when I step in the Circle on [Aug. 27] in Singapore, I’m the best version of myself. That’s what I’m always striving for. I’m always striving for perfection, and I just hope that I go out there and execute and not make any mistakes.”

In their first meeting, Johnson had difficulty closing the distance against Moraes who was light on his feet and evasive throughout the first five minutes. In the second, DJ showed a bit of impatience, rushing in after an attempted leg kick by Moraes leading to the fight-ending sequence.

“Training is going great. I already feel like I’m in great shape. I will say the biggest thing is because I joined a jiu-jitsu school. And now I’m training pure jiu-jitsu.”

