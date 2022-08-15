How Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s family fully supports his fighting career

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against No.5-ranked British striker Liam Harrison when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime Video on August 26th.

Ahead of their co-main event clash at ONE on Prime Video 1, Nong-O spoke with ONE Championship about the support he receives from his family and his wife’s foray into being a YouTuber.

“My wife is a housewife, she cooks and takes care of me and everything, but over the past few weeks, she has been interested in becoming a YouTuber by creating content about me.”

While Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is fully supportive of his wife’s new hobby, the ONE world champion admits that he should probably stick to fighting as acting has been a bit of a challenge.

“I’m a bad actor. I have to repeat 10 times to meet her requirements. My wife sends me a script, but I can’t remember the script. Sometimes, she comes to the gym with her camera to record my training sessions. I’m happy to see her enjoying her new hobby.”

In just a short period of time, the YouTube channel has already gained thousands of subscribers and continues to grow each day.

“Now we have approximately 2,000 subscribers after just two weeks that we launched the channel.”

Watch one of their videos below:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s son is eager to follow in his father’s footsteps

Continuing to speak about his family, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was asked if his sons were aware of his accomplishments and/or kept up with his combat sports career.

“[They] follow me every fight. ‘August’, my eldest son is 10 years old. He is fluent on his smartphone, he watches TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, he always likes and posts comments for me when I have a fight [coming up].”

When asked, the Muay Thai icon confirmed that his oldest son is eager to follow in the footsteps of his father while his eldest son is more interested in soccer at this time.

“My eldest son wants to be like me 100%. But I don't have the opportunity to teach him much. He is still eager to compete. He always asks me, ‘When can I compete?’ As for my younger son, he likes to play soccer. I fully support them either way. Because I like both Muay Thai and soccer, too.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik