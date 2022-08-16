3 of Demetrious Johnson's best weapons

Demetrious Johnson has long been considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

The American legend dominated during his stint in the UFC, where he ruled as flyweight world champion with an iron fist.

He’s since left the North American organization and is now on a historic quest to become the first person to win world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

‘Mighty Mouse’ moves a step closer to his goal when he challenges Adriano Moraes in a rematch for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26. The event is set to air at US primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Combining a unique blend of unrelenting pace, speed in striking, and punishing wrestling, Johnson rose through the ranks and continues to do so despite being 36 years old.

The flyweight icon has always been a force to be reckoned with and here are the three weapons that he’s used so well during his legendary run.

#3. Demetrious Johnson's technical skills

Demetrious Johnson might just be the smartest fighter in all of MMA. The No.1-ranked flyweight contender has always displayed calm during his fights and that is thanks to his superb technical skills.

Johnson knows and excels in all the fundamentals of the sport and this gives him the luxury to control the fight in every way possible. Despite his reputation as a speedy fighter, ‘Mighty Mouse’ never rushes things and prefers to set up his offense in a methodical way.

His fight against Danny Kingad in the final of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix was the perfect example of Johnson’s technical savvy.

Kingad, who was at that point on a six-fight winning streak, was subject to Johnson’s careful yet explosive style. But the American patiently picked his spots against the Filipino contender, going for takedowns and submissions only when the opportunity presented itself.

It was methodical domination for Johnson that earned him the No.1 contender spot and the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship.

#2. Demetrious Johnson's quickness

There is one reason why Johnson is dubbed ‘Mighty Mouse’ and that is due to his blinding speed both on the feet and in his grappling exchanges.

The MMA legend uses his blistering quickness to overrun his opponents in exchanges. Getting out of that offensive onslaught is practically a prayer for any unfortunate soul that’s caught in Johnson’s attack.

Such was the case when Yuya Wakamatsu faced Demetrious Johnson in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

Johnson, who was debuting in ONE Championship, was a grappling machine during the fight. Wakamatsu was in a perpetual state of confusion trying to figure out the puzzle in front of him.

In a grappling-heavy match, it was Johnson who took control of much of the contest, with Wakamatsu trying desperately to regain position. Demetrious Johnson then used his superior ringwork to out-maneuver the Japanese fighter on the feet.

Johnson ultimately finished off Wakamatsu with a quick guillotine choke in the second round.

#1. Demetrious Johnson's creativity

Capturing fans’ imagination is always a tricky test for any fighter, but Demetrious Johnson has that down to a tee.

Throughout his career, Johnson has pulled off some of the most unique and creative techniques in MMA history. One example of which was his patented 'Mighty Wiz Bar', wherein he chained a German Suplex with an armbar in one single motion. Poor Ray Borg.

His ground control is also among the best and features the most ingenious wrestling transitions ever seen in MMA. He used that inventive grappling against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Johnson and Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, featured in a mixed-rules bout this past March, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ adding another highlight-reel finish to his already illustrious career.

After surviving the first round, which was fought under Muay Thai rules, Johnson made sure to drag Rodtang into his realm come the second. Demetrious Johnson utilized his legendary wrestling to take the best possible position and slapped in a rear-naked choke to put the Thai phenom to sleep.

