Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s iron chin is the stuff of legend

ONE Championship’s Muay Thai icon and reigning flyweight world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon makes his highly anticipated return to the circle as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 lineup in U.S. primetime on August 26. Meeting him will be ‘The Baby Face Killer’ Savvas Michael in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

On the promotion’s official Instagram, Rodtang was featured showing off his unmatched intensity in a brief video clip ahead of his second-round tournament showdown with the Cypriot.

“Rodtang Jitmuangnon stays UNFAZED 🤯 "The Iron Man" is READY for his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal showdown with Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26! 🥊 @rodtang_jimungnon”

As displayed in the video, ‘The Iron Man’ regularly employes a "take it on the chin" attitude when stepping into the circle. Rodtang never shys away from war and is more than willing to take a shot to deliver one thanks to his iron-like chin.

With a 10-0 record inside the circle, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has quickly become a fan favorite for his aggressive style and fierce striking. One of his more interesting attributes is that ‘The Iron Man’ is not just capable of absorbing strikes from his opponents, he seems to be powered by them. It's an attribute similar to the popular Marvel character Black Panther, whose suit absorbs energy when hit and then redistributes it when striking back.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ability to absorb punishment is vital to his success in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ability to take punishment has made him one of the most exciting fighters to watch. Seeing ‘The Iron Man’ drop his hands and eat strikes from his opponent with little to no reaction is truly a sight to behold. The iron-like chin of Rodtang will likely carry him through the remainder of the ongoing World Grand Prix tournament.

Following a masterful performance against Jacob Smith at ONE 157 in the quarter-final round, Rodtang will meet Savvas Michael in the semi-finals. With his own top-notch performance in the first round of the tournament, ‘The Baby Face Killer’ will look to put as much damage as he can on the chin of Rodtang. So far, no one has come close to putting the Muay Thai icon away, even when ‘The Iron Man’ lowers his hands and allows them to fire off unanswered shots.

Having a borderline indestructible chin is undoubtedly a huge advantage, particularly in a tournament format where a person typically fights on a more frequent basis. With that said, 'The Iron Man’ would be served well to take as little damage as possible as he works his way through the bracket, but we all know that Rodtang loves to put on a show and August 26 will be no different.

