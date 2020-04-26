Chael Sonnen thinks UFC may pull a "screw-job" on Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen

The triangular saga between UFC lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor has been going on for years now and it is obvious that in the end, only one will emerge as champion among the three - who are all presently a cut above the rest of the fighters in the division.

However, even though the Irishman is in the mix thanks to the profitability he promises, the MMA community is craving to see a clash between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson which recently got called of for the fifth time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes the sheer amount of business that McGregor promises may influence the UFC to change their plans.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Sonnen said that ideally the next booking UFC should make is Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson while McGregor completes the long overdue trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. Sonnen said that if the organization pushes McGregor for the title shot up next, it will be unfair on Ferguson.

“I think now is the perfect time for that [Nate Diaz Trilogy fight] and look, I know everything that’s been said is we’re going to keep Conor on ice and we’re gonna put him against the winner of Khabib-Tony in September. But of course, that was believing that Khabib was going to win.

If Tony comes out of this thing, Tony needs to be fighting Khabib. And if at some point they try to slide in Conor, which is likely, maybe not likely, but possible, that means we screwed Tony a second time. We can’t let that happen."

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were set to lock horns in the headliner of UFC 249 on April 18 but due to an ongoing travel ban in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former had to pull out of the event. Ferguson is now set to take on Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC's May 9 event for the interim lightweight title.