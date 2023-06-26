Chael Sonnen threatens to kick Damian Lillard ‘in the nuts’ after being allegedly ignored by the NBA star

Throughout his career in the cage and even after his retirement, Chael Sonnen has been hilarious on the mic and today is no different following his callout of Damian Lillard. According to the 'American Gangster' himself, the NBA star ignored him and deserves a kick 'in the nuts' if the two ever cross paths.

A future basketball Hall of Famer, 'Dame Dollar' is a legendary point guard who has been extremely loyal to the Portland Trailblazers throughout his career. Despite never winning a ring with his team, the 32-year-old looks likely to remain Oregan, though interest from elsewhere is beginning to mount up.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chael Sonnen insisted that he would kick Damian Lillard's a** after the NBA standout ignored him on social media.

"I'm not overly thrilled with Lillard, quite frankly," said Sonnen. "I see Lillard posting on social media constantly clout chasing and boxing and all sorts of stuff. I never see him acknowledge me. I tell you, it's a jealousy thing but it's also a p*ss off thing."

Sonnen added:

"If I talk to Damian Lillard on social media, particularly when it's about fighting... You talk to Chael. You don't ignore Chael. And if you do ignore Chael, when you see Chael, Chael will whip your a**. Damian Lillard better hope he doesn't run into me... He oughta be talking about Chael P kicking him in the nuts."

Sonnen was born and grew up in West Linn, Oregon, and is likely a fan of the Portland Trailblazers. Regardless of his issue with the player, he and everyone else will agree on just how influential Damian Lillard has been to the entire city.

Has Chael Sonnen made remarks about other NBA stars?

Whether you're a fighter or just somebody searching for their five minutes of fame, Chael Sonnen will likely have something to say about you and he proved that when making controversial comments about LeBron James.

The iconic sportsman is regarded by many to be the greatest basketballer of all time and is seen as one of the most freakishly athletic people to ever exist. But, there's a reason behind that, according to the former UFC star.

While spending time on the Flagrant podcast, Chael Sonnen made the bold claim that LeBron James was on steroids and the two have 'the same drug guy', though those allegations haven't been confirmed.

