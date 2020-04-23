Chael Sonnen wants Jon Jones to "embrace the bad guy" role 

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about the "bad guy" persona in the world of MMA, it's Chael Sonnen, and 'The American Gangster' wants reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to follow in his footsteps and personify the 'bad guy' tag when it comes to selling fights.Contrary to most others, Sonnen's reaction to Jones' recent arrest for DUI and negligent use of firearms was different; in fact, Sonnen views the most recent incident as an opportunity for Jones to embrace the role of the bad guy when it comes to marketing himself.

Sonnen wants Jones to embrace the role of a villain

Speaking on Submission Radio, Sonnen revealed that he feels negativity is what truly sells in the fight game and in that sense, Jones is the ideal man to play the villain during fight promotions and build the hype.

“I think Jon Jones since his latest arrest, the mask is off. The gig is up, everybody knows. I’m speaking about from a marketing and promotional standpoint, he’s doing everything right. The fact that he would be that level of a scumbag, just go with it, just be a scumbag.”

Sonnen also spoke on the quickly heating rivalry between Jones and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, which has resulted in the two fighters aiming a barrage of insults on each other on social media. Given the bad blood between Jones and Adesanya, and Dana White acknowledging the chances of a potential match up in the future, Sonnen believes the fight could be as big as his famous feud with Anderson Silva.

If and when the pair lock horns inside the Octagon, Sonnen believes Adesanya will surely beat Jones and that the reigning middleweight champion is definitely the better fighter when compared to Jones.

“Do you think Thiago Santos beats Adesanya? Or do you think that Dominick Reyes beats Adesanya? I mean, these were really close matches for Jon Jones. I thought he lost both of them. I think Jon’s tough, I don’t think he’s the greatest of all time. I just think when you’re comparing him to Adesanya, Adesanya’s one. Jones is in a good spot, but he’s still number two.”