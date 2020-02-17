Dustin Poirier's grappling match cancelled due to unfortunate eye injury to MMA fighter

Garry Tonon

Mixed martial artists Garry Tonon and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to face off in a charity grappling match on February 21 in Miami.

But a bloody cut sustained by Tonon just above his right eye forced the jiu-jitsu expert to pull out, leading to the cancellation of the bout. The incident was confirmed by both the fighters on social media.

Twitter exchange between Tonon and Poirier

Upon receiving the news of Tonon's injury, the UFC Lightweight contender took to Twitter to offer solicitude for his opponent.

Sorry to hear about your injury @Garry_Tonon get well man. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 16, 2020

In reply to Poirier's tweet, Tonon thanked him for his concern, explained the nature of his cut, and shared his plans for the near future depending on how the injury turns out to be. He also shared a picture of the cut.

In the tweet, Tonon said:

"Thanks buddy it's just a cut, no big deal but it's right above the eye and if it re opens it'll postpone my training for my fight in April and possibly re open again in the fight. Sorry man."

To which Poirier replied:

"I understand, heal up! Good luck in the fight! Maybe we can try to choke each other another time!"

Advertisement

In the light of the current developments, it seems like Poirier will be turning his eyes back on his UFC conquest. Tonon too, when he fully recovers from the cut, will be returning to his promotion, ONE Championship. However, none of them yet have an opponent announced.