Charles Oliveira creates history with new UFC record after dominant finish of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Charles Oliveira continues to impress each time he steps into the octagon and UFC 289 was no different. The Brazilian scored a first-round finish of the extremely tough Beneil Dariush and earned himself a post-fight bonus, his 19th performance bonus in total which is a new record in the company.

The lightweight changed the narrative surrounding his name in which fans and fellow fighters believed him to be a 'quitter' and somebody who would never rise to the elite level of MMA. This changed when the South American went on an 11-fight win streak beating some of the very best competitors the sport has to offer.

As revealed after his brilliant finish of Beneil Dariush on Saturday, Charles Oliveira now holds the record for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history having collected his 19th incentive.

Heading into UFC 289, there was a lot of doubt on Oliveira's shoulders from fans who questioned how he would have recovered from his loss to Islam Makhachev. Coming up against the eight-fight win streak of Dariush, those concerns were valid but quickly put to rest with a huge performance from the former champion.

'Do Bronx' is now hellbent on reclaiming his lightweight title but may have to wait for the UFC to decide what's next. With the unknown surrounding the 155 lbs division, there are a number of contenders who are all viable challengers for gold, though fans will likely have to wait for bouts to unfold before a title fight is made.

Although nothing is official as of yet, Islam Makhachev looks destined to put his throne on the line at UFC 294 in October, giving enough time to Oliveira or a different title threat to get in fighting shape.

Charles Oliveira UFC record: Who has the Brazilian claimed fight bonuses against?

The king of submissions is now the king of post-fight bonuses in the UFC and a large number of those bonus cheques came against high-level competition.

In three of his last five fights, Charles Oliveira has beaten and earned bonuses against the aforementioned Beneil Dariush, former interim champion Dustin Poirier, and the explosive Michael Chandler.

Alongside those mentioned, the 33-year-old collected a performance of the night incentive for his wins over Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, Jared Gordon, Clay Guida, and Will Brooks, among many others.

