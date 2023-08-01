Chatri Sityodtong says Anatoly Malykhin can take out Jon Jones and all heavyweights in the UFC

Chatri Sityodtong recently proclaimed that Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight on the planet.

So much so, that the ONE Chairman and CEO is confident that the reigning two-division world champion can beat every heavyweight in the UFC, including the infamous Jon Jones.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sityodtong discussed his willingness to pit his champions against the North American company’s best fighters in a massive cross-promotion event.

Moreover, the ONE head honcho explained why ‘Sladkiy’ should definitely be in the conversation as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”:

“Look at Anatoly Malykhin, our heavyweight champion. He’s undefeated (13–0) with a 100% finishing rate. On top of all his other accolades, he’s also a former Russian national team wrestler. I think he takes out Jon Jones, and all the other heavyweights in the UFC.”

Considered an underrated hidden gem before joining the Singapore-based organization in 2021, Malykhin exploded onto the scene and left a trail of destruction in his wake.

The Russian heavy bomber has finished every man he’s ever faced, including five world-class opponents under the ONE banner.

Malykhin took away Reinier de Ridder’s undefeated record and consciousness in under a round to claim the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year.

He also unified the ONE heavyweight belts following a masterful destruction of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last June.

As Sityodtong suggests, a ONE vs UFC cross-promotion event would definitely be the biggest spectacle in MMA history, and a hypothetical Anatoly Malykhin vs Jon Jones match-up would no doubt be a worthy main event.

For now, this remains a pipe dream on every MMA fan’s wish list. Let’s hope the fight gods hear our plea and make this a reality one day.