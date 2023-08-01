Chatri Sityodtong says a huge ONE vs. UFC crossover card “would be the biggest event on the planet”

For the past several years, martial arts has been divided into a massive duopoly between ONE Championship and the UFC.

The UFC holds a massive foothold in the United States and much of the Western world, while ONE Championship has a mighty influence in Asia and the East.

This kind of divide always presented fans with several dream matches that often remain in hypothetical situations. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, however, wants to make those scenarios a reality.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sityodtong expressed his desire to hold a cross-promotion event with the UFC that could shatter box-office records in the combat sports world.

He said:

“Of course, I’d love to do a cross-promotion with the UFC. UFC vs. ONE would be incredible. If you had a mega ONE vs. UFC event, it would be the biggest event on the planet.”

Although these two giants have operated with some distance between each other, ONE Championship has slowly made its way to UFC’s territory.

This past May, ONE Championship had its historic on-site American debut with the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 saw ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon retain their respective world titles in front of a capacity crowd inside 1stBank Center.

ONE Championship also announced that it will have four live fight cards in the United States in 2024, which will further extend its influence in the country.

All of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards are available for free on Prime Video for subscribers in North America.