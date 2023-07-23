Demetrious Johnson explains how he managed to stay loyal to his team through the years

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson is one of the most successful mixed martial artists of all time. He’s been operating at such a high level of the sport for such a long time that it’s unfathomable how he’s achieved that.

However, the 36-year-old American living legend has an idea about how he is able to do what he does so effectively, and that is the trust he places in his team.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming, Johnson talked about the belief he has in the people around him, and how he differs from other fighters.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I've always believed in myself. I've always believed in my skill set and my teammates and my coaches. So when I lose a fight, I'm not like, oh I got to change coaches or change team. I've never did that.”

Watch the video below:

Indeed, Johnson has never faltered in his trust in his team, even in defeat. They just go back to the drawing board, identify areas of weakness, and try again. The result has been nothing short of inspirational, to say the least.

Today, Johnson is arguably the greatest of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts and is now the reigning ONE flyweight world champion. In addition, he is the only man to have ever held the two biggest world titles in MMA – the UFC and ONE Championship.

Young fighters could learn a lot from Johnson and the decisions he has made as an elite athlete.