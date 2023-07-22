The biggest lesson Demetrious Johnson learned from his MMA career: “Never doubt yourself”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and overall mixed martial arts legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has seen it all in his more than a decade-long career. He’s seen the highest highs and the lowest lows as a fighter and believes his never faltering belief in his own abilities has been the absolute key to his success.

Johnson runs a successful YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming, where he posts his video gaming sessions, as well as pro commentary on interesting topics and videos. Every now and then, he shares snippets of knowledge and learnings that he has picked up from his MMA career.

In a recent video upload, Johnson talked about the importance of believing in oneself.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“One of the things that I've always learned from the ups and downs of my career is that you never, never, doubt yourself.”

That self-belief and confidence has led to multiple world titles in the UFC and now ONE Championship, and status as arguably the greatest of all time, pound-for-pound.

Johnson was last seen in the circle defending his ONE flyweight world title against longtime rival Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes in a trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video last May.

After contemplating retirement just a couple months ago, the 36-year-old veteran says he has a few good years left in his career and is focused on the biggest fights he can possibly make.

One fight he’s shown interest in is a showdown with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Musumeci is currently scheduled to defend his belt against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, available to fans in the United States and Canada via Prime Video. But assuming he defeats Brooks, Johnson could very well be next.