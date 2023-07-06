Stamp Fairtex still on cloud nine after ‘amazing’ ONE Fight Night 10 experience: “Loved that moment”

Stamp Fairtex is looking forward to her next fight on the ONE stage with added motivation after her successful debut outing in the United States this past May.

That evening, inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai queen produced another moment of magic in her MMA career as she knocked out Alyse Anderson with a crushing body shot at 2:27 of the second round.

The win earned her a shot at the ONE interim atomweight world title against Ham Seo Hee, which goes down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 1.

Understandably, the Fairtex Gym representative is on top of the world now. But that’s not the only reason she’s feeling pumped for her second shot at gold.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Thai megastar said she was inspired by the American audience, who supported her during ONE Fight Night 10, which also marked ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in North America.

Stamp said:

“I loved that moment fighting in America. I heard the crowd when I got introduced. The fans cheering me were so loud. It was amazing.”

A signature ‘Stamp Dance,’ a classic knockout, and another trademark twirl to cap off her win was her way of giving thanks to the fans in the venue that were on the edge of their seats throughout the bill.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes