Chris Curtis shares perspective on controversial Jason Herzog stoppage: "It honestly explains a lot"

Jason Herzog has come under fire for his officiating in last night's UFC Louisville main event. However, the veteran MMA referee has found a sympathetic ear in UFC middleweight Chris Curtis, who believes that most of the criticism being aimed at Herzog is overly harsh.

Taking to X, Curtis opined that while he wouldn't necessarily be happy with such a stoppage, he understands why Herzog stepped in to call the fight after Nassourdine Imavov rocked Jared Cannonier. The 185-pounder blamed the outrage on an inability to perceive the situation from a different perspective.

"Is it really so hard to understand that while I would hate the stoppage, I can also admit I understand, from the outside looking in, why is was stopped? Some you all lack the ability to look at things from opposing perspective, and it honestly explains a lot..."

The stoppage of the Cannonier vs. Imavov bout generated tremendous controversy in the MMA world, including analysts and even other fighters, not just fans. World-renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, and former light heavyweight kingpin Jamahal Hill are among the decision's many critics.

Unfortunately, for Herzog, controversial officiating is nothing new to him. At UFC 300, Zhang Weili defended her women's strawweight title against fellow countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in the promotion's first-ever Chinese vs. Chinese championship bout.

In round one, Zhang had a fully locked-in rear-naked choke on her foe. Yan slipped into unconsciousness at the horn, and some opined that the bout should not have continued into the second round, and that it should have been ruled a technical submission win in Zhang's favor.

Instead, Yan stumbled back to her corner, and Herzog, who officiated the fight, allowed it to resume.

Jason Herzog has reevaluated his officiating in the UFC Louisville main event

In the aftermath of the uproar caused by his decision to stop the Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight prematurely, Jason Herzog has offered a measured take on X. While he asserted that he saw something in the fight to justify his decision, he understands why he is being criticized.

Herzog vowed to reevalute his officiating. The job of an MMA referee is a difficult, and often thankless one. There is a fine line they operate within, lest they risk being accused of stopping a fight too early or too late, and Herzog is neither the first nor last referee to face such backlash.