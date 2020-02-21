Chris Weidman moving back to UFC Middleweight Division for Jack Hermansson fight

Chris Weidman is returning to the Middleweight Division

Following an unsuccessful tenure in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division, Chris Weidman has decided to drop back to his old stomping grounds, as the former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to make his 185 return against Jack Hermansson on 2nd May 2020.

Chris Weidman returning to Middleweight

On October 18, 2019, Chris Weidman made his UFC Light Heavyweight debut when he squared-off against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6. Heading into the fight, Weidman had suffered a loss to Ronaldo Souza and there weren't many changes when he squared-off against Reyes.

Suffering a first-round knockout loss to Reyes in his Light Heavyweight debut, Weidman has now decided to move back to the Middleweight Division and for his first fight back at 185, the former division champion will face Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night in OKC.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN initially broke the news and it has been reported that the UFC is still working on finalizing the fight.

Breaking: Chris Weidman is headed back to 185 pounds. The former champ has agreed to face Jack Hermansson on May 2 in the main event of UFC Fight Night in OKC. Bout agreements not signed yet, per sources, but UFC working on finalizing the matchup. pic.twitter.com/DaPWRZoYOh — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

When is UFC Fight Night OKC?

As noted, UFC Fight Night OKC is scheduled for May 2, 2020, and could possibly be headlined by the returning Chris Weidman and Jack Hermsson, who lost to Jared Cannonier in his last UFC outing, will look to get back to winning ways.