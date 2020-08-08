Chris Weidman's shares his thoughts on Omari Akhmedov, future at Light Heavyweight, and more (Exclusive)

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman is almost in a must-win situation ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 6. Holding a recent record of 1 win to 5 losses, Weidman will be aiming for a victory against Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC event.

In the lead up to the fight, I had the pleasure of speaking to Chris Weidman himself and discussed a host of topics, including asking him if this is the most pressure he has ever felt in the UFC, considering his recent track record in the promotion.

Chris Weidman reveals if this is the most pressure he has ever felt in his UFC career

Chris Weidman has been around for a while now and has previously beaten the likes of Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort in the Octagon. However, with a string of losses on his back, 'The All-American' is now almost in a must-win situation against Omari Akhmedov. But this definitely isn't the most pressure he has ever felt.

"No, I've had lots of pressure on me since the beginning. From lots of hype, to fighting for multiple championship fights, to coming off the losses, and then finding my way to wins. I've had it all and so for me, it's just another day in the office man."

Chris Weidman day in Nassau County, NY. Enjoy and stay safe. Def one of the cooler things I’ve ever been given was my own day 😀👍. pic.twitter.com/P1oyYlJpui — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 17, 2020

Chris Weidman's thoughts on his opponent Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov has been around for a while in the UFC. However, this will be the first time he faces someone of Chris Weidman's caliber - someone who has been a Middleweight Champion before. But that certainly doesn't bother the former UFC Middleweight Champion.

"He's a tough guy, he fights hard, he's scrappy, he brings it. You know, he definitely gets tired, he's not severely decorated in any areas but he brings the fight."

On his potential future in the Light Heavyweight Division

Chris Weidman has competed in the Light Heavyweight Division just once but his only fight in the weight-class ended in a defeat to Dominick Reyes. As things stand though, Weidman has no plans on moving back up to the 205-lb division.

"I'm gonna be focusing on the middleweight division moving forward. Even though I gotta cut some more weight, I like eating healthy and training extra hard to keep my weight down. It kind of makes me feel like I'm more ready for a fight. So I see myself staying down here."

Chris Weidman on possibly re-booking a fight against Jack Hermansson

Chris Weidman and Jack Hermansson were initially scheduled for a fight earlier in the year. However, that bout was eventually scrapped after the UFC had to call off the entire event due to the ongoing pandemic. Considering the result goes Weidman's way this weekend, he definitely would be interested in a fight against 'The Joker'.

"Sure, yeah, we'll see. We'll see what happens, he had a nice W over Gastelum, I got a nice W over Gastelum. We both finished with submissions. I wouldn't mind that at all."

Chris Weidman's return to the UFC

Chris Weidman will be returning to the Octagon in less than 24 hours in what will be his return fight in the Middleweight Division and will also be one of the most important fights of his career.