Chris Weidman says he accepted three different fights in a week before UFC shutdown

The former UFC Middleweight Champion was set for a huge return to the Octagon.

Weidman claims that he had accepted fights against three top Middleweights.

Chris Weidman

According to a recent statement from Yoel Romero's manager Malki Kawa, the Cuban sensation was reportedly offered a fight against Chris Weidman for UFC 250. However, with all UFC events getting canceled until further notice, a potential rematch between Romero and Weidman was also called-off.

Following Kawa's recent claim, Chris Weidman himself took to Twitter and admitted that he had actually accepted a fight against Yoel Romero, who was apparently the third opponent Weidman had agreed to fight in a week.

Chris Weidman admits that he did agree to fight Yoel Romero

Chris Weidman was originally scheduled to make his return to the Octagon against Jack Hermansson for UFC Fight Night 174 in a fight that would've marked Weidman's return to the UFC Middleweight Division, as well.

I just accepted my 3rd opponent in a week... sucks. Stay safe everyone ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

However, with all UFC events being called-off until further notice, the fight between Weidman and Hermansson was never actually going to take place. And, by the looks of it, UFC also tried to book a fight between Edmem Shahbazyan and also offered Weidman a rematch against Yoel Romero, of all people.

1st Hermanssson

2nd Edmem

3rd Romero — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2020

Funnily enough, Weidman seemingly went on to accept all three offers, as he claimed in his recent series of tweets. However, it looks like the former UFC Middleweight Champion will not be returning to action anytime soon, with all UFC events being suspended until further notice.