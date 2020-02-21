Chris Weidman set to fight Jack Hermansson at UFC Oklahoma in May

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is all set to return to the Octagon in a five-round middleweight clash against Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City on 2nd May.

ESPN Journalist Bret Okamoto initially reported the news via Twitter and the same was later confirmed and announced by the UFC. Weidman's decision to drop down to middleweight comes after a hugely unsuccessful one-off at heavyweight against 'The Devastator' Dominick Reyes where he got knocked out cold in the first round of the fight.

Once regarded as one of the best middleweights the promotion has ever seen, Weidman has been going through a dismal run of form lately, with just one win in his last six fights and all the five losses coming via KO. After his fight against Reyes, many speculated that Weidman would hang his gloves until the fighter himself clarified he wasn't done just yet. Weidman will be looking for some redemption when he sets foot inside the Octagon in May.

Weidman's opponent Hermansson recently saw his four fight winning streak come to a screeching halt after suffering a TKO loss at the hands of middleweight contender Jared Cannonier. Hermansson will be looking to get back to winning ways and make some noise in the middleweight by defeating a true legend of the sport like Weidman.