Chris Weidman shares graphic image of bruises on inner thigh after Brad Tavares fight at UFC 292 - "My b**ls is hot!"

Chris Weidman recently shared a gory picture of the injuries he sustained in his last fight against Brad Tavares at UFC 292. Weidman took to Instagram to show his followers the bruised state of his inner thigh and added a hilarious caption to go with it.

Weidman made his long-awaited return to action against Tavares at UFC 292. The former middleweight champion infamously suffered a nasty leg fracture during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021. The injury forced him to be on the sidelines for over a year as he underwent surgery and subsequent physical rehabilitation.

In his comeback fight, Weidman held up for all three rounds. However, Tavares secured a unanimous decision win after effectively utilizing leg kicks to brutalize both Weidman's legs.

In a recent picture uploaded to his Instagram stories, the former UFC middleweight champion gave his followers a glimpse of his post-fight injuries. Weidman also referenced Derrick Lewis's famous tagline and captioned his post:

"YOOO @thebeastufc. My b**ls is hot."

Chris Weidman is now on a two-fight losing slide, last tasting victory against Omari Akhmedov in August 2020. He has just one win in his last five outings.

Daniel Cormier praises Chris Weidman for UFC 292 performance

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Chris Weidman's comeback performance at UFC 292. The former two-division champion claimed that despite the loss, the former middleweight champion showed incredible heart and resilience.

As mentioned earlier, Weidman made his return to the octagon after almost two years on the sidelines, thanks to a leg break suffered against Uriah Hall in April 2021. While his fight against Brad Tavares didn't go his way, and he got his legs pieced up, many praised him for not giving up and surviving all three rounds.

Cormier was among those who were impressed by Weidman and claimed the former middleweight champion deserves more credit. In a recent episode of the DC & RC Show, Cormier stated:

"I know Chris, and I’ve spoken with Chris since the fight. He did accomplish a great thing by making that walk, going through all the rehab and the ups and downs with the injury... I thought that he fought like an absolute savage."

He continued:

"When you’re out there limping around on one leg, which is a bad leg because you’ve been leg kicked so much, you can actually quit, and he never quit. Chris Weidman is a savage. He wanted to be champion.”

