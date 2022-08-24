“He’s not gonna get back up” - Christian Lee says it’s over for Ok Rae Yoon if he gets takedown

Christian Lee is still peeved about losing his ONE lightweight world championship to Ok Rae Yoon last year. The Singaporean-American will have his chance to take back the throne at ONE 160 on August 26.

In a recent interview with ONE, 'The Warrior' discussed training issues he had going into the first fight and said he was not half the fighter he should have been. Lee explained:

"In the last fight, I didn’t get the proper training I needed to go hard for five rounds and I was still able to push through all five rounds and to win most of the fight."

The former ONE lightweight world titleholder also added that once he takes the South Korean champion down, he will not be getting back on his feet. Lee continued:

"What I need to do [in] this one, I plan on pushing the pace and if he wants to be a tough guy and take the shot then I’m gonna hit him, and if he wants to stand there and defend the takedowns, I’m gonna take him down. Once I get him to the ground, he’s not gonna get back up."

See the full interview with Christian Lee below:

The highly anticipated showdown for the lightweight crown will go down this Friday, August 26 in the main event of ONE 160.

Ok Rae Yoon makes his case against Christian Lee

It was an exciting fight and a close decision the first time the two fought. The judges gave the five-round fight to Ok Rae Yoon. Once the decision was announced, Christian Lee took to the microphone, demanded to take the fight to the board, and requested a rematch.

In the post-fight interview, Ok explained why he deserved the decision victory and why fighters should not get involved with judging:

“The judges gave all the scores already, I won in a unanimous decision. I think it is what it is and if ever any kind of athlete or fighter can get involved in any kind of decision or scoring system, I think that’s wrong. So I don’t think that’s going to happen because ONE Championship is a huge company and the decision is already official. I don’t think anything is going to happen with that. I’m kind of disappointed. I don’t think this is a beautiful thing to see, what Christian Lee is doing. If he really wanted to win that badly, he should have dominated me more.”

Ok Rae Yoon will put his ONE lightweight world title on the line when he meets 'The Warrior' Christian Lee in the main event at ONE 160 on August 26. Fans are in for an absolute treat.

