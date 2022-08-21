“He fought a better fight” - Danny Kingad says Christian Lee did enough to beat Ok Rae Yoon in first fight

Former ONE flyweight world title challenger Danny 'The King' Kingad recently provided his thoughts on the highly-anticipated rematch between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee for the ONE lightweight world title.

The rematch, which will take place at ONE 160, will serve as the main event of the eight-bout card that is expected to provide fireworks from start to finish. The first fight was a highly controversial contest where Ok narrowly beat Lee to become the new world champion. 'The Warrior' protested the outcome and asked for an immediate rematch:

It seems like Lee is not alone. Kingad agreed that the Singaporean-American former world champion did enough to retain his belt. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The King' provided his analysis:

"For me, Christian Lee is the more complete fighter. In my opinion, he fought a better fight than Ok Rae Yoon in their first encounter. He has better wrestling, striking, and cage control. And he did everything he could to win that fight. I thought Christian did enough to earn the judges’ nod."

Kingad has a point. The fight was razor close and in our opinion, could have gone either way. We just need to tune in on August 26 for the two to finally settle the score.

Watch their first fight below

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee plans to finish Ok Rae Yoon quickly in their rematch

Perhaps to silence all doubters and put all questions to rest, Christian Lee plans to swiftly finish Ok Rae Yoon in dominant fashion. Speaking to ONE Championship, the former ONE lightweight world champion explained what he plans to do in ONE 160:

“I definitely believe that I’m going to win this fight. If it is a close decision I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going – I’m going to take him out quick and finish him – then there’s going to be no need for a rematch.”

It seems that 'The Warrior' plans to end the Ok Rae Yoon chapter of his career at ONE 160. The young lion doesn't want to leave it in the hands of the judges anymore. With all but one of his wins coming by way of either knockout or submission, we have no doubt that Christian Lee has the skills to pull it off.

