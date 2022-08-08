How to watch ONE 160: Ok vs Lee II on August 26

This August 26, ONE Championship will bring us ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II, a blockbuster double-header for the ages.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will broadcast 10 explosive bouts across Muay Thai, MMA and submission grappling. To top it all off is a pair of high-profile world title bouts you surely don't want to miss.

In the main event of ONE 160, ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon and former world champ Christian Lee will settle the score in a highly-anticipated rematch. The two met in a razor-close match last year and Lee has been demanding a rematch since. Come August 26, he'll finally get his chance.

In the co-main event, streaking ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will defend his throne against a similarly heavy-handed opposition, No.1-ranked Tang Kai. This battle of knockout artists will surely produce fireworks from bell to bell.

To find out how you can watch ONE 160 live in your area, check out the information below:

How to watch ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II in your local area

Global

The event will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com beginning with the lead card at 6:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, August 26.

The lead card will be available on ONE Championship’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. SGT.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

The lead card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on Friday, August 26.

The main card will follow on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

China

The lead card will be broadcast live on iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 6:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, August 26.

The main card will follow on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

Also, QHTV will air a delayed showing at 10 p.m. CST.

India

The lead card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 4 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, August 26.

The main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. IST.

To know more about other platforms to watch ONE 160 in your local vicinity, click here.

