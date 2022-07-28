“I’m going to take him out quick and finish him” - Christian Lee says fast end key to Ok Rae Yoon rematch

Former ONE lightweight world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee is not mincing his words when it comes to his fight against current world champion Ok Rae Yoon. The two met last year in a hotly contested bout that saw Lee lose his belt to the Korean sensation.

The fight was razor-close and 'The Warrior' immediately called for a review as he protested against the outcome.

It took almost a year for a rematch to come together. At ONE 160 on August 26, the two lightweight greats will lock horns once more to finally settle the score.

Ok will be out to prove that his victory was not a mistake, while Lee will want to prove the judges wrong. Though there is a lot of respect between the two, the tension and intensity is through the roof.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Christian Lee laid out his plans on how to win the highly anticipated rematch:

“I definitely believe that I’m going to win this fight. If it is a close decision I can see how they can set up a trilogy fight, but if the fight goes how I plan on it going – I’m going to take him out quick and finish him – then there’s going to be no need for a rematch.”

Looks like 'The Warrior' is gunning for a definitive win so a rubber match will not be needed. To do this, he has to truly take the fight to Ok and make it look like he doesn't belong in the Circle with him. It's a tough task, but if there's anyone who has the ability to pull it off, it's Lee.

Christian Lee will headline a stacked ONE 160 card with Ok Rae Yoon

Although Christian Lee's high-profile rematch with Ok Rae Yoon will headline ONE 160 on August 26, it's not the only fight that you shouldn't miss. The 10-fight card will have two world titles on the line as the co-main event will feature a ONE featherweight title bout between knockout artists.

ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will bring his dynamite hands as he defends his belt with the equally heavy-handed Thanh Le. Also on the card will be former ONE welterweight world champion and resident KO king Zebaztian Kadestam as he faces grappling standout Iuri Lapicus.

