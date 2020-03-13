Cody Garbrandt removed from UFC Columbus following kidney issues

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Cody Garbrandt, has been pulled out of the upcoming UFC on ESPN 8 card after it was being revealed that the former champion had been suffering from kidney issues.

The scheduled co-main event for the upcoming UFC Columbus card between Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao has been scrapped due to the former suffering from kidney issues.

Garbrandt, who was set for a triumphant return to the Octagon later in the month, spoke with ESPN shortly after it was revealed that he had been removed Columbus card. 'No Love' revealed that on Saturday he had "flu-like symptoms" and eventually started to piss blood after checking with the doctor.

“I honestly don’t know what it is. A month ago, I had cellulitis in my shin. I went to the hospital and got that cleared with antibiotics. I got back into training, but then last Friday, the lymph nodes in my groin were inflamed and I didn’t feel well. I thought it was just due to rough training. On Saturday, I had flu-like symptoms. The lymph nodes were so inflamed I couldn’t walk,” Garbrandt continued.

Garbrandt then mentioned that we went to the hospital to get some tests done on his blood and kidneys. He added that the doctor then told him to go home and he started feeling worse in 20 minutes with him also passing blood in his urine.

What's next for Cody Garbrandt?

With Cody Garbrandt now being removed from the UFC Columbus card, it remains to be seen if the promotion comes up with replacement opponent for Raphael Assuncao or not.