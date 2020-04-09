Colby Covington accuses Jorge Masvidal for Jon Jones' latest arrest

Jon Jones was found in possession of a bottle of Jorge Masvidal's "El Recuerdo" Mezcal.

Despite the no-trash talk rule in ATT, 'Chaos' has decided to go after Masvidal once again.

Colby Covington

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested for DWI last week in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico and in the course of the arrest, police found a loaded handgun and an open bottle of alcohol in Jones' car.

As it turned out, the bottle of alcohol happened to be Jorge Masvidal's "El Recuerdo" Mezcal. Similar to Conor McGregor, Masvidal also recently got himself into the alcohol business and according to his fellow ATT training partner and former best friend, Colby Covington, 'Gamebred' was the reason for Jones' run-in with the police.

Colby Covington blames Jorge Masvidal for Jon Jones' arrest

While speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Colby Covington accused Jorge Masvidal of Jon 'Bones' Jones' latest arrest. 'Chaos', who has had his fair share of issues with the BMF Champion, blamed the latter for once again putting Jones into legal trouble. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“Did you guys see the alcohol that Jon Jones was drinking before he got his latest DUI? Oh my gosh, you guys gotta look this up. Man, this is juicy. It was journeyman Jorge Masvidal’s liquor in the back seat of Jon Jones. So, that’s how good of a friend Jorge Masvidal is, he gave an alcoholic Jon Jones alcohol. And look what happened, he got another DUI, he’s going to jail,” Covington told Submission Radio.

Despite the arrest, Jones was able to avoid jail time and instead was sentenced to a one-year probation in addition to community service. Covington, on the other hand, has been going back and forth with Tyron Woodley for a potential fight at the upcoming UFC 249 PPV.