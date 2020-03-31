Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley verbally agree to fight at UFC 249

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have expressed their will to fight each other at UFC 249.

The two welterweight stars have been trading insults on social media for quite some time.

Woodley and Covington are at it again

We're currently just three weeks away from UFC 249 and with Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia, the pay-per-view is currently without a main event, as Tony Ferguson is left without an opponent for the 18th of April.

However, former Welterweight Titleholders Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley have offered to step up and fight against each other on the UFC 249 card. Both Covington and Woodley had an interesting exchange on Twitter and once again teased the highly-talked fight.

Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington once again tease a fight

With Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly removed from the UFC 249 card, several fighters including the likes of Donald Cerone, Jorge Masvidal, Vicente Luque, and Dustin Poirier have offered to step up and fight on the UFC 249 card.

However, it has been reported that the UFC has contacted Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje and are looking to book a fight between Ferguson and him. With no main event made official for the card yet, Colby Covington took to Twitter and once again offered to fight Tyron Woodley, this time at UFC 249.

Woodley also had a response of his own, as he traded verbal jabs with 'Chaos' in his own manner and claimed that he is willing to get into the action on the 18th of April.

Here is the exchange between Covington and Woodley:

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won't take no cheese out his LW macaroni. — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 30, 2020

What's next for UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still scheduled to take place on April 18th and the biggest question that remains is what the main event of the pay-per-view will be looking like?