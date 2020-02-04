Colby Covington calls for an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman, wants a shot at the world title

Colby Covington (right) in action against Kamaru Usman

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on Monday morning, Colby Covington did claim that he didn't end up breaking his jaw in his UFC 245 clash against Kamaru Usman, however, one thing 'Chaos' did make sure of is a demand for yet another shot at the world title next.

Colby Covington calls for a rematch against Kamaru Usman, wants a world title shot

Having being knocked-out by Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 back in December, Colby Covington has now announced that he wants an immediate rematch against the current 170-pound king, as 'Chaos' claimed that his fight against Usman needs to be run back by the UFC or it would simply prove that the business is corrupt.

Covington says he wants an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman: "This needs to be ran back. If it's not run back, it's a very corrupt business and it's a fix.” #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 3, 2020

While he did make his claim for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship, Covington also added that its either him fighting for the world title upon his return to the Octagon, or fight fans may never witness 'Chaos' ever in Octagon action again.

Covington says it’s title fight “or bust” next for him. "I'm fighting for a world championship or I might never fight again. We'll see.” #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 3, 2020

When can we expect Colby Covington to return?

Colby Covington is certainly expected to make his return to the Octagon in mid-2020 and having being called out by Michael Chiesa in the aftermath of UFC Raleigh, it remains to be seen if the two Welterweights will collide inside the Octagon or not.