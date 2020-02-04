Colby Covington claims that he didn't break his jaw at UFC 245

Colby Covington (Image Courtesy: Essentially Sports)

In what was his first interview since his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington opened up on a host of topics in his recent interaction with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Covington, who reportedly had suffered a broken jaw in the wake of a loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', has confirmed that he indeed didn't get his jaw broken during his main event clash with Usman.

In what was truly one of the best fights of the year 2019, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman went to war against each other in the final UFC pay-per-view of the year back in December.

With Usman finishing-off Covington in the final round of the fight via KO, it was initially noted that the latter had broken his jaw during the fight, however, that apparently wasn't the case to be, as 'Chaos' stated the following to Ariel Helwani:

"I didn't break my jaw in that fight."@ColbyCovMMA says his jaw was not broken against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/llHNREC2fL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020

When can we expect Colby Covington to return?

As of now, it remains to be seen when Colby Covington will be given permission to step back into the Octagon, however, 'Chaos' was recently called-out by Michael Chiesa following his win over Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC Raleigh. Therefore, a Welterweight clash between the pair could on the cards at some point down the road.