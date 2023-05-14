Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has risen to new heights following its recent successful events. But MMA standout Colby Covington believes those who fight in the bare-knuckle boxing ring are just UFC washouts. The welterweight is known for his controversial opinions and even managed to further his career in the sport with his brash personality.

BKFC was once considered a barbaric sport that would have no longevity in the combat sports world but the narrative surrounding the promotion is beginning to shift. Acquiring big-name fighters and pitting them together has helped BKFC grow to new heights as they look to continue their rise.

While discussing the bare-knuckle boxing company, Colby Covington shared his true thoughts on the organization and believes it to be filled with fighters who could never make it in the UFC.

"No, to be honest, I've never watched one of those fights. I'm not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [that are] just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn't make it in the UFC. We're talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that's only in the UFC. It's the best organization in the world."

Despite the criticism, BKFC has brought in some serious fighting talent in recent years. They even held conversations with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, though nothing came to fruition.

Alongside MMA legends like Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez, the promotion has seen huge names like Mike Perry, Chad Mendes, Paige VanZant, and even Bellator's Michael Page compete inside its ring.

Check out Colby Covington's honest thoughts about BKFC in the video below.

Colby Covington's next fight: Who will the welterweight make his octagon return against?

Colby Covington has been out of action since his altercation with Jorge Masvidal over a year ago but the cardio machine is on his way back and even has an opponent.

Whilst nothing is booked, Dana White confirmed that 'Chaos' will get another chance at capturing undisputed UFC gold when he attempts to take Leon Edwards' throne later this year.

The British champion has publicly made it clear that he doesn't believe Covington has deserved a shot at his title. But the UFC president is adamant about pitting the middleweights together. An announcement for the title bout is expected soon.

