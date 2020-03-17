Colby Covington gutted due to cancellation of UFC London; sets sights on reigning champion

Colby Covington's long-anticipated fight against Tyron Woodley was canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.

Covington rued the fact that the last-minute opportunity he got to replace Edwards was taken away from him.

Colby Covington vs Kamaru Usman

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington spoke about his disappointment of not being able to compete in a long-anticipated fight with former champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday. He was selected as a late replacement for Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London, only for the UFC to later announce that the event is being suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to MMA Fighting after the fight got canceled, Covington regretted the fact that when Tyron Woodley actually accepted a fight against him, circumstances led to the fight being called off.

"Both sides were agreeing. Tyron Woodley’s never accepted a fight with me. For the first time ever, he’s finally agreed to fight me, and it was about to happen for the people, and all of a sudden, the plug got pulled, and they couldn’t find anywhere to do the fight.”

Dana White revealed that it wasn't the unavailability of a suitable location but due to health advisory laid down by the government that the event was being canceled for the time being. UFC London, originally scheduled to take place inside the O2 in London, was about to be moved to Fire Lake Arena in Shawnee, Okla but president Donald Trump has now disallowed gatherings with more than 10 people due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Covington rued the fact that the last-minute opportunity he got to replace Edwards was taken away from him by an unforeseen circumstance and he now sets his sights on a rematch against the reigning champion Kamaru Usman instead.

"I was excited to shock the world. I’ve been keeping my business on the low, but I was ready to pounce. It sucks that that opportunity is getting taken away from me. I’m heartbroken. That (A rematch with Usman) definitely takes priority over Woodley.”