Colby Covington willing to fight rapper 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match

Colby Covington

Colby Covington is currently on the back of a knockout defeat at the hands of Kamaru Usman from the UFC 245 main event. While speaking with Ariel Helwani in a recent interview, 'Chaos' opened up on a host of topics and also expressed his desire of competing in a celebrity boxing match against rapper 50 Cent.

Colby Covington wants boxing match against 50 Cent

During his recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington claimed that he desires to box rapper 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match and is willing to do it with one hand tied behind his back.

Covington, who is currently on the back of a brutal war against Kamaru Usman from the UFC 245 main event, added that he is willing to put one million dollars on the line if he ever gets into the ring with 50 Cent.

“I want to do a celebrity boxing match. I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent. I’m going to put up one million of my dollars.”@ColbyCovMMA says he'll let @50cent choose which hand too (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/oqkdUI6dZD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020

What's next for Colby Covington?

Having already admitted that he didn't break his jaw against Usman at UFC 245, Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point down the road in 2020. 'Chaos' was recently called out by Michael Chiesa, following the latter's win at UFC Raleigh, so a clash between the two could be on the cards.