Colby "Chaos" Covington

Polarizing UFC welterweight, Colby Covington is shrinking his target list to two names. Just Tyron Woodley and re-matching Kamaru Usman remain as the final options.

With the UFC planning its return on May 9th, due to travel restrictions they will have to cut their roster in half. So those in the States will only be taking on others from here as well. Which leaves international fighters to fight themselves. And much like in past glory days, the upper level of the 170 division is filled with killers. Good or bad for Colby, most are based in America.

It can lead to creating not interim champions, but "international champions". To all be unified over a couple if not just one mega card between champions. In theory that could easily be the highest grossing card ever. At welterweight that would most likely mean Leon Edwards finally gets his crack at a title. Just imagine the hysteria if it was against Conor McGregor. You could possibly wind up with Conor zeroing in on two Ali Abdel-Aziz clients in Khabib and Usman.

Who's up next for 'Chaos'?

As far as "Chaos" is concerned his name has been rumored with Tyron's for upwards of 2 years now. There's a keg of bad blood there. There's even more with Jorge Masvidal, and he has a bitter revenge factor with Kamaru. Although Gilbert Burns is Brazilian he too is based in South Florida at HardKnocks 365, with Henri Hooft. For his disparaging words, "Durinho" wants a piece of Colby.

So there's definitely a lot of people that want to re-break his jaw. But the best matchup for him might come out of the Pacific Northwest in Michael Chiesa. "Maverick" has struggled in the past with fighters that pushed a high pace on him. And that's Colby's strong suit. Although so far since moving up from lightweight, Michael has looked seriously impressive.

Even at the age of 38, Tyron's power might just crumble Covington. The rematch with Usman will always be there. The team around Colby should go with the thought that discretion is the better part of valor. There's no need to jump back into the deep end of the pool right off the bat. There's no harm in one or two fights in the shallow end of the pool first. Love him or hate him, he's a salesman and can sell any opponent.

Yes they are 2 people that the world wants to see in a cage against Colby. And yes, more importantly, he wants both of them. But picking a better suited matchup is smarter. Even with Covington sticking to his guns saying in a couple of years he wants to become a pro-wrestler. And that's a world he fits in perfectly and has done well on the independent scene with companies like New Jersey Pro.