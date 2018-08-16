Combat Sambo World Champions to compete in Brave 14

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 16 Aug 2018, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

BRAVE 14 features multiple Combat Sambo World Champions.

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation will be featuring two Combat Sambo World champions in the fight card for Brave 14 hosted in Tangier, Morocco.

Velimurad Alkhasov claimed the gold in Combat Sambo Wolrd Championships in 57 kg category during 2016 while Ikram Aliskerov had secured the gold in Combat Sambo World Championships during the year 2017.

In case you didn't know...

Both Velimurad and Ikram are accompanied by Emiragaev Esedulla who is a prominent figure in Dagestani mixed martial arts community. Esedulla had been an active influence in the career of the current UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is a multiple time Combat Sambo World Champion and a Judo black belt who currently holds one of the longest undefeated streaks in MMA.

The heart of the matter

This marks the first time a global mixed martial arts promotion is featuring multiple Combat Sambo World Champions in the same fight night.

Ikram Aliskerov will be facing Diego Gonzalez from Sweden in his third appearance for the Brave Combat Federation. Ikram is undefeated in his professional MMA career with five straight wins. In his previous appearance, he defeated South African superstar in a bout that went the distance.

The former ACB flyweight champion Velimurad will be competing after an absence of two years. The flyweight division will have a decisive battle when Velimurad clashes with the veteran Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist, Sean Santella.

Read the exclusive pre-fight interview with Sean Santella on Sportskeeda.

Sean Santella had specified that he will not be discounting Velimurad for his professional record due to his vast Combat Sambo experience and background. He has more than 20 victories and half a dozen title belts to his name which includes the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

What's next?

The fight night will take place at 06:00 PM on 18th August at the Omni Sports Indoor Club in Tangier, Morocco. The event will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Star Sat, VodaCom, Fite TV, FloCombat, and Combate.