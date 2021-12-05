"Congratulations to King of Rio" - Petr Yan claims he predicted Jose Aldo could beat any bantamweight after their UFC 251 title bout

Petr Yan has congratulated Jose Aldo for his spectacular performance against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Following Aldo's lopsided unanimous decision win over Font, 'No Mercy' took to Twitter to congratulate the Brazilian. He claimed he predicted Jose Aldo could beat any bantamweight after their title fight at UFC 251:

"Congratulations to King of Rio @josealdojunior! I told everyone that he will beat anyone in our division after our fight," Yan wrote.

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo squared off in a bantamweight title clash at UFC 251. It was Aldo's second fight in the bantamweight division and he got to fight for the title despite losing to Marlon Moraes in his divisional debut. Yan completely dominated the fight before putting Aldo away in the fifth round.

Although his performance wasn't great on the night, Jose Aldo showed that he has the heart of a champion and wouldn't go out without a fight. Since then, Aldo has picked up three straight wins inside the octagon against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font.

With a hat-trick of wins, Jose Aldo is now just one victory away from getting another shot at the much coveted bantamweight title. The Brazilian called out former champ TJ Dillashaw for a potential number one contender's fight. If Dillashaw accepts the challenge, we'll have an intriguing matchup on our hands.

Petr Yan is close to recapturing undisputed UFC bantamweight gold

Petr Yan is currently the interim UFC bantamweight champion. He became interim champ by defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. Yan is now likely to face reigning champion Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout sometime next year.

The Russian previously held the bantamweight title but lost it to 'Funk Master' via disqualification due to an illegal strike at UFC 259.

Petr Yan was cruising to victory in the fight against Sterling before making a mistake that cost him the title. 'No Mercy' will be looking to avenge the loss and recapture the title when he fights Sterling down the line.

