Conor McGregor announces UFC return, Ian Garry outlines 2024 "hit list", Manny Pacquiao announces Floyd Mayweather rematch: MMA News Roundup

In today's issue, Conor McGregor announces his return to the octagon, Ian Garry reveals the fighters he is targeting for 2024, and Manny Pacquiao announces that he will face Floyd Mayweather in a rematch.

#1. Conor McGregor announces his UFC return in a surprise weight class

Out of action for well over two years, Conor McGregor was expected to make his return in 2023. However, his matchup against Michael Chandler was not officially booked for various reasons.

After recently voicing his frustration at not getting a fight from the UFC, McGregor himself announced that he would face Chandler next year at International Fight Week. He surprised fans by stating that the fight will take place at middleweight.

He said:

"I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, International Fight Week of June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler – and the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds."

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have never competed at middleweight in their professional careers. Both have previously held championships at 155 pounds and McGregor has also competed as far up as 170 pounds.

Check out his post below on X:

#2. Ian Garry reveals his 'hit list' for 2024

To close out 2023, undefeated welterweight Ian Garry revealed his targets for next year.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, Garry combined a watch endorsement with him jotting down names of potential opponents for 2024.

The first name on the list was Geoff Neal, who was supposed to take on Garry earlier this year at UFC 292. Their fight was scrapped after Neal withdrew due to injury. They will now square off at UFC 298 on February 17, 2024.

The second name was perennial UFC welterweight challenger Colby Covington, who failed in his third title attempt against Leon Edwards to close out the year. The final name on the list was left as a mystery, as Garry only wrote 'Sean' without revealing whether he meant fellow welterweight Sean Brady or middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Strickland and Garry have beefed constantly over the past year over his marriage to Layla Anna-Lee:

"Ian Garry shares his hit list for 2024 Geoff Neal Colby Covington Sean... Brady or Strickland? [eyes emoji]"

#3. Boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather will rematch in 2024

Former boxing champions Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather will lock horns in 2024 again.

Pacquiao announced the matchup during an appearance at the RIZIN 45 event. He mentioned that the two will fight in Japan:

"I’m ready. Thank you so much for inviting me here again. I’m sorry for the last time we promised we were going to fight. Next year, I hope to see you here in Japan with a big fight against... Floyd Mayweather. I thought you didn’t want me to say that. I’m excited for that."

Mayweather was triumphant in their 2015 bout also billed as the 'Fight of the Century'. 'Money' had multiple welterweight titles on the line in the fight, and after a 12-round stalemate, was victorious on the judges' scorecards.

Check out his announcement in the video below on X:

