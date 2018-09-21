UFC News: Conor McGregor confirms a new 8-fight deal with UFC

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 433 // 21 Sep 2018, 06:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McGregor's signature whiskey will partner with the UFC.

What's the story?

The UFC president Dana White announced after the UFC 229 press madness that the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He passed through probably one of the most difficult times of his life in the meantime. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Dana White announced that Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC. No other terms were disclosed about the deal, but White said the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The eight fights include the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. The deal includes McGregor's signature Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, as a sponsor in every UFC event in which McGregor fights. The deal does not include boxing rights. The UFC Boss Dana White further added that the pay-per-view buys for UFC 229 were trending toward 2.5 million buys.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.