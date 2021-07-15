Conor McGregor "deserves a standing ovation" - Charles Oliveira pays his respect to the 'Notorious' after UFC 264 defeat

Following the unpredictable events that took place at UFC 264, Charles Oliveira, the UFC lightweight champion, has revealed the great respect he holds for Conor McGregor.

Oliveira and Conor McGregor have previously had some small exchanges on social media. However, there appears to be little anomisity from the champion's side. He's publicly praised what the Irishman has done for the sport of MMA.

In a recent interview with Super Lutas, 'Do Bronx' stated that, whilst he is not a fan of how McGregor sells fights, he has great respect for the former double champ's contribution to putting MMA and the UFC on the map.

“Conor deserves a standing ovation," stated Charles Oliveira. "I don't like the way he sells the fight, the way he talks. But as an athlete, he's a giant guy. The guy moves millions of people and earns millions of dollars – to win or lose. He's a guy who puts money in a lot of people's pockets. Everyone wants to fight him because he knows he's going to make money."

Charles Oliveira's thoughts on a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

After Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg against Poirier, he immediately called for a fourth fight, stating that it was an illegitimate victory for 'The Diamond'.

That sentiment was echoed by UFC president Dana White, and then later by Poirier himself.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Fans and media appear divided on whether Conor McGregor deserves another shot at Poirier after losing two consecutive fights to the Louisianan. However, Charles Oliveira appears to back the idea of a fourth fight between the two. He stated:

"Unfortunately, it lost the way it was and will stay put. He spoke of six weeks to return (to activities). I'm sure when he comes back he'll fight Dustin Poirier again. He has my respect,” said Oliveira.

Whilst the Brazilian does support the idea of another fight between Conor McGregor and Poirier, he will almost certainly be next to compete against 'The Diamond'.

Oliveira is looking to make his first title defense since defeating Michael Chandler earlier in the year to claim the vacant belt. Dana White stated that McGregor vs. Poirier 3 was, for all intents and purposes, a number one contender fight. With that in mind, it's likely we'll see Oliveira vs. Poirier before the end of the year.

