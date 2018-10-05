×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Conor McGregor desires to fight Ali Abdelaziz; Ready to fight at UFC 230.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
44   //    05 Oct 2018, 04:59 IST

Enter captio
The Rat Trap.

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor' found time to diss the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz during the press conference. The Irishman also stated that he is willing to headline the UFC 230 card next month.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov. They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The second UFC 229 main press conference was open to the public and packed with McGregor's Irish supporters. The event was held on Park Theater in Las Vegas and featured UFC President Dana White, and the two lightweight competitors in Khabib and McGregor.

The presser had started without Conor. Dana clearly was not prepared to start on time, though Khabib wanted proceedings to be on time. Conor was seen nowhere near the building for 15 minutes, which provoked Khabib to the point where he staged a walkout from the arena.

The heart of the matter

After the UFC lightweight champion left the arena filled with Irish supporters, the 'Notorious' quickly shifted his focus towards Khabib's infamous manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Referring to Ali he stated the following:

“Don’t ever take information from an informant. He’s a rat ba***rd.”

'The Notorious One' also expressed interest in showing up at the Octagon for another fight at the UFC 230 after beating his opponent Khabib at the UFC 229 headliner.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
UFC News: Conor McGregor goes off on Ali Abdelaziz after...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: McGregor ready to fight Ferguson if Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor confirms a new 8-fight deal with...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Anderson Silva willing to fight Conor McGregor...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Khabib says there's "no way" he's shaking Conor...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Dustin Poirier gives his prediction on Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor's coach Owen Roddy makes a bold...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor avoids jail time, could be back...
RELATED STORY
3 Worst Conor McGregor Controversies for UFC
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Nate Diaz seemingly claims that he isn't...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us