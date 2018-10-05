UFC News: Conor McGregor desires to fight Ali Abdelaziz; Ready to fight at UFC 230.

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 05 Oct 2018, 04:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rat Trap.

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor' found time to diss the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz during the press conference. The Irishman also stated that he is willing to headline the UFC 230 card next month.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov. They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

Well, @TeamKhabib left the press conference because Conor McGregor didn’t show up on time #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/lj7eR41N9F — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 4, 2018

The second UFC 229 main press conference was open to the public and packed with McGregor's Irish supporters. The event was held on Park Theater in Las Vegas and featured UFC President Dana White, and the two lightweight competitors in Khabib and McGregor.

The presser had started without Conor. Dana clearly was not prepared to start on time, though Khabib wanted proceedings to be on time. Conor was seen nowhere near the building for 15 minutes, which provoked Khabib to the point where he staged a walkout from the arena.

The heart of the matter

After the UFC lightweight champion left the arena filled with Irish supporters, the 'Notorious' quickly shifted his focus towards Khabib's infamous manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Referring to Ali he stated the following:

“Don’t ever take information from an informant. He’s a rat ba***rd.”

'The Notorious One' also expressed interest in showing up at the Octagon for another fight at the UFC 230 after beating his opponent Khabib at the UFC 229 headliner.

Conor says he is interested in headlining MSG next month. He also says he’d like to fight Ali. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.