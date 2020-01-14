Conor McGregor explains his war of words against Khabib Nurmagomedov, says 'The Eagle' fears the idea of a rematch

Soumik Datta

Jan 14, 2020

Conor McGregor was recently interviewed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, 'The Notorious One' opened up on a host of interesting topics including his talked about rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to McGregor, he feels that he might have gone a bit too far with some of the trash-talking in the lead-up to the Nurmagomedov fight, as also claimed that it was certain actions that eventually led to the back-and-forth war of words between the two arch-rivals.

UFC 229- Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor

In the main event of UFC 229, in what was one of the most highly-anticipated UFC/MMA fights of all time, Conor McGregor stepped into the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the first time in his illustrious mixed martial arts career. And, upon his return to the cage, McGregor suffered a gruesome fourth-round submission loss to 'The Eagle' that also saw Nurmagomedov retain his UFC Lightweight Championship.

Conor McGregor on his war of words with Khabib Nurmagomedov

As mentioned by McGregor during his recent interview, there were certain actions that led to the heated and intense situation between him and Nurmagomedov, which also include 'The Notorious One' vandalizing a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov, prior to UFC 223. However, Nurmagomedov for one was also spotted slapping McGregor's teammate Artem Lobov that eventually led to McGregor's actions.

Opening up on his rivalry with Nurmagomedov, McGregor claimed that things certainly got very, very personal between the two arch-nemesis but the latter is rather willing to take a backstep from the trash talking and focus on what he deemed a "very skillful bout".

Lastly, McGregor ended by stating that Nurmagomedov fears the idea of a potential rematch against the Irishman in the near future.

"Some of the things [with Khabib] maybe [went] too far… it’s the fight business at the end of the day.”



After a "very, very personal" war of words and actions, @TheNotoriousMMA feels Khabib fears the rematch (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/wztESgIExj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020