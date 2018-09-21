UFC News: Conor McGregor goes off on Ali Abdelaziz after silencing Khabib at the UFC 229 Presser

What's the story?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov just addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. But unlike his past media appearances, only the press was present to witness the show as fans were not permitted to attend.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor completely unloaded his stored up wrath on his UFC 229 opponent and reigning 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. He talked trash about Khabibs dad his land it's people (Chechnya & Dagestan) and his manager among other things. The well researched Irishman clearly succeeded in getting into his opponents head during the press conference.

The best part of this press conference was while Conor McGregor and Dana White found common ground on the issue of wanting Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz to be quiet. Conor snapped at Ali telling him to shut u and calling him a 'Terrorist' and a 'Snitch', Conor added that he knew things about Ali and asked him, 'How was Noah'?

FYI, Noah is the son Ali abandoned in Colorado when he started as an informant for the NYPD and who he is $50k behind in child support for. @TheNotoriousMMA does his homework when preparing for war. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) September 20, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.