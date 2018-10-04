MMA News: Conor McGregor Insults Khabib Nurmagomedov On Conan O'Brien

Things just got very real before the fight

What's the story?

Conor McGregor has never been one to hold back his thoughts when asked a question before a fight. He appeared on Conan O'Brien where he had some choice words for his UFC 229 opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor was entertaining as always as he referred to his opponent as slow and flat footed. He also had the perfect response when asked about facing a man who wrestled bears as a little kid, saying he'd never faced an Irish Gorilla.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 229 features a stacked card including a fight between Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis and also a Heavyweight fight between Lewis and Volkov. But it is the main event that everyone's been talking about.

Things escalated between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov when McGregor launched an attack on a bus with Nurmagomedov in it. This was to avenge Nurmagomedov cornering Artem Lobov, a good friend of McGregor's. The world has been talking about this big fight ever since it was announced.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor did not seem too fazed by the ferocious nature of his opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov:

I believe he has many weaknesses in his game. From the Dagestan region, the people specialize in wrestling. The kid wrestled bears when he was a baby. It's part of their culture. So, I'm under no illusion that he's a skilled wrestler, of course. There are many more facets to fighting. Lots more than one discipline.

McGregor would then launch into a series of insults about his opponent:

I believe he's slow. He's flat footed. His striking is very average. And I look to expose that on Saturday night.

What's next?

McGregor and Nurmagomedov face off in what should be the fight of the year, this very weekend. Who do you think will emerge victorious? Let us know in the comments below.

