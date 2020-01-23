Conor McGregor lays down the gauntlet for trilogy fight against Nate Diaz

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News

23 Jan 2020, 17:24 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor

After his spectacular performance against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 where Conor McGregor battered and bruised Cowboy into surrender within 40 seconds of the first round, everyone wants to fight the Irishman again. The queue just keeps on swelling and Dana White couldn't be happier with the situation.

There's a lot of names doing the rounds as possible opponents for McGregor but it is no secret that nothing sells like bad-blood in the fight game and one fight that has bad blood written all over it is Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz.

There's news that is adding fuel to this fire as immediately after McGregor beat Cowboy, Diaz took to Twitter to offer his opinion on the fight.

“Weak as (expletive). This sh*t is all fake.”

This shits alll fake — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

Diaz's message makes it clear that he wasn't impressed with the fight and one would wonder if he took a dig at his longtime rival McGregor with the Tweets. McGregor and Diaz have a storied past, having already fought twice before and shared one win each, leaving the space for a trilogy fight between the pair.

Diaz has certainly caught McGregor's attention with his tweets as the Irishman welcomed the prospect of a trilogy fight.

“Let’s go Nathan. Let’s go brother. No. 3. It’s always here. We’re right here Nathan.”

Per Dana White, McGregor is most likely to face another bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch of their historic clash at UFC 229 back in October 2018 when the Irishman sets foot inside the Octagon again but the prospect of the trilogy fight will generate huge interest as well.