Conor McGregor recently took shots at his former opponent Floyd Mayweather and his work ethic.

Considered to be the greatest boxer of all time by many, Floyd Mayweather has always been quite vocal about his worth ethic and determination. In a recent video shared by 'Money', he was seen speaking about the same.

"I'm always up late working, when my opponent is asleep, I'm working and when my opponent is working, I'm working harder."

Upon seeing Mayweather's video, 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to respond to it. The Irishman seemingly mocked 'Money' and had this to say in a now-deleted tweet:

"I'm on the yachts partying lad, I smacked you more smacks than anyone had."

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor locked horns inside the squared circle back in 2017. The fight was being billed as the 'biggest fight in combat sports history' and it sold a total of 4.3 million pay-per-view buys making it the second highest-selling pay-per-view of all time, coming just short of Mayweather vs. Pacquiao which did 4.6 million buys. The bout was ultimately won by 'Money' via TKO in the 10th round of their fight.

Conor McGregor claims he will be back in action by the end of the year

The former UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been out of action after suffering a horrific leg injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021. According to developments, 'The Notorious' will be returning to the octagon for the clash against Michael Chandler after the completion of The Ultimate Fighter 31.

However, the UFC is yet to confirm the date and venue for the same. Speaking about his return, McGregor recently provided an update regarding his fight against Chandler and revealed that an announcement will be made soon. He said:

"By year-end, I'm back in that cage having competing. I'm gearing up now ready to go...It will be announced during The Ultimate Fighter, so The Ultimate Fighter is airing now in a couple of days on ESPN, and by the time that show finishes, we'll have a date and everything set for the fans."

Catch McGregor's comments below:

He claimed that the issue is "done", and that his comeback fight with Michael Chandler will be announced during this season of TUF



I asked Conor McGregor if he will be back in the USADA testing pool next month.He claimed that the issue is "done", and that his comeback fight with Michael Chandler will be announced during this season of TUF

