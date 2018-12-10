Conor McGregor News: 'Notorious One' comments on Max Holloway's UFC return

What's the story?

At UFC 231, Max Holloway and Brian 'T-City' Ortega lit up the Octagon in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto fighting for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Max Holloway won the fight and was congratulated for his amazing return to the MMA Octagon immediately by some of the best MMA fighters from around the world. However, Conor McGregor waited to talk about Holloway's return, commenting on an observation made by Chael Sonnen.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway had been out of the Octagon for over a year. He had been set to fight Brian Ortega earlier this year, but due to concerns about his health, the fight did not end up taking place.

At UFC 231 Holloway finally faced Ortega, and after four gruelling rounds where both fighters gave it their all, the doctor called a stop to the fight. Ortega was too battered to continue fighting although he himself might have been too stubborn to admit it.

Holloway won the fight extending his unbeaten run to 13 fights, which garnered responses from all across the world of MMA, including one from current UFC Lightweight Champion and undefeated fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The heart of the matter

Following the fight, Chael Sonnen could not help but stir up the pot, saying if Holloway won, how good was Conor McGregor. This was because the last person who defeated Max Holloway was none other than Conor McGregor, back in 2013.

Which makes you wonder, just how good is Conor McGregor..? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 9, 2018

Conor McGregor should be given credit, as instead of creating further controversy, he just thanked Sonnen for the praise and moved on to congratulating Max Holloway. He said that Holloway looked healthy and sharp in the Octagon, ending by saying that it was a great win for him.

Thank you Chael. I was very happy to see Max return healthy and sharp in there the other night. Great win. https://t.co/O9e2lMSD8Q — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 9, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor is currently waiting for a hearing from the Nevada Athletic Commission who will be determining if there are to be any punishments he will face due to his actions.

