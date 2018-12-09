×
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Max Holloway after UFC 231

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
72   //    09 Dec 2018, 12:21 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

What's the story?

UFC 231 was an important event for 'Blessed' Max Holloway. After spending more than a year away from in-Octagon action, he faced and defeated Brian 'T-City' Ortega.

Naturally, such a victory would attract attention from top stars all across the UFC. Fellow Champion, holding the UFC Lightweight Title, Khabib Nurmagomedov wasted no time in sending a message to Max Holloway.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway put on a master-class against a fighter like Brian Ortega who was yet to suffer a single loss in his entire UFC career. Not wasting a minute, he put on a show like none other, eating his fair share of punishment, but continuously chasing his opponent down. The attention and perseverance from Holloway proved too much for Ortega.

Cut open and bleeding badly by the time the fourth round came around, he was put on the shelf by Holloway. The continuous attacks proved to be too much and closed up his left eye.

The doctor had to stop the fight from proceeding, and the fight came to an end with Holloway's run now extended to 13 fights, and Ortega's undefeated run at an end.

The heart of the matter

After the fight was over, UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to send a message to Max Holloway.

In a congratulatory Tweet, he commended the fight between Ortega and Holloway. He then went on to congratulate 'Blessed' Max Holloway, saying, "you are a great champion".

What's next?

Max Holloway will be resting up after this fight. In it, he put down all those who doubted his fitness and took his own game to the next level.

Whether there could be a future Champion vs. Champion fight between Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov is another matter, but it is not completely out of the question.

