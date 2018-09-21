UFC News: Conor McGregor offers Khabib a glass of his Proper 12 Irish whiskey

The Undisputed Showman.

What's the story?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov just addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. But unlike his past media appearances, only the press was present to witness the show as fans were not permitted to attend.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor had his all-time best performance at the press conference today, he completely unloaded his madness on his UFC 229 opponent and reigning 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. He talked trash about Khabibs dad his land it's people (Chechnya & Dagestan) and his manager among other things. The well studied Irishman definitely succeeded in getting into his adversaries head during the press conference.

I asked Conor what he’s going to do to Khabib. And well. This is how it turned out. @ufc #ufc229 pic.twitter.com/l8fBd39W2L — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 20, 2018

He even offered the man some Proper 12 Irish Whiskey to Khabibsince it was his Birthday. But the Irishman's offer was turned down politely by the Russian, being an ardent Muslim it is against Khabib's religious beliefs to consume alcohol.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.