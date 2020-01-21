Conor McGregor reveals ridiculous reason why "he's never been beaten"

Published Jan 21, 2020

Mystic Mac is back to what he does best and that's finishing fights in under a minute. Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after a lengthy lay-off and put on an impressive performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The story heading into main event contest between Cowboy and The Notorious revolved around the Irishman's apparent win drought. However, McGregor felt that the narrative was baseless and claimed in a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he has never really been beaten.

He explained how his losses to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match and the infamous UFC 229 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov weren't cases of him being beaten down.

"I've never really been beaten."@TheNotoriousMMA spoke to @arielhelwani straight after his victorious UFC return😎 pic.twitter.com/C768L60Y3s — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 20, 2020

“Come on, I lost bleeding twice. I lost in a boxing match and then I tapped in an MMA fight. I’ve never really been beaten, let’s be real. You’ve never seen me beat, do you know what I mean? You beat a man by concussing him with blows to the nut, putting him down. Two matches… that narrative of ‘so long since a win…’ he added. “I’ve been outside the game and sporadic with my commitment to it, but it’s good to be back, most certainly though." H/t Credit: BJPenn

Conor McGregor's statement may come off as being ridiculously delusional to a section of the fans and that makes sense. The former UFC Double Champion was convincingly beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov two years ago. He was also clearly outpointed by Mayweather during their highly-publicized boxing bout.

The fact of the matter, however, is that McGregor looks to be back in his element with a win over Cerrone.

What's next for McGregor, you ask?

A BMF title fight against Jorge Masvidal? A rubber match against Nate Diaz? A boxing rematch against Money? McGregor is a man with a lot of tantalizing options.